FRISCO – Frisco Panther Creek had a chance to steal the momentum.
With 7:25 remaining in the second quarter of Thursday’s District 7-4A Div I game, the Panthers had earned two points for a safety when they tackled Dallas Carter junior running back Kaeden Landry in the end zone for a safety to reduce what had been a 13-point deficit to 11.
Panther Creek returned the ensuing free kick to the Carter 43 and got all the way to the Cowboys 32 after a 4-yard run by sophomore running back Sentel Simpson. However, things proceeded to go awry for the Panthers.
On the very next play, Simpson ran a reverse to his left but Carter senior Taiwan Ledbetter jarred the ball out of Simpson’s hands. Cowboys junior Traiveon Ledbetter scooped the ball and ran for a 67-yard defensive touchdown for Carter.
It was one of several missed opportunities on offense for the Panthers in a 26-2 setback at David Kuykendall Stadium. Panther Creek dipped to 1-6 overall, 1-2 district. Carter improved to 5-1, 2-0.
“There was a lot of changes there for a little while,” said Clint Surratt, Panther Creek head coach. “Our kids are still growing. We’re still growing as a program. I’d like to see us execute a little bit better, but Carter is a good team. They’re a pretty talented team that’s going to go pretty far in the playoffs.”
Ledbetter’s scoop-and-score came moments after a wild sequence.
Already leading 13-0, Carter had a chance for more after the Cowboys recovered a muffed punt by the Panthers at the Panther Creek 11.
But things only proceeded to get more bizarre. On the next play, Carter sophomore quarterback Camden Patterson was intercepted by Panther Creek freshman Donovan Webb, who returned it to the Cowboys’ 22-yard line.
The chaos wasn’t over. Carter junior Brandon Bennett made a diving interception at the 2-yard line on a pass thrown by Panther Creek junior quarterback Michael Adams. The Panthers got on the scoreboard on the next play when Landry was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
However, Panther Creek didn’t generate any points with the ensuing free kick. The Panthers also pushed a 26-yard field goal wide right as time expired at the end of the second quarter after their deepest penetration in the game.
“I was really proud of the offensive line. They played well in spots,” Surratt said. “It’s just being able to be more consistent. We’ve got a really young team. No seniors on our program. The consistency part is something that we’ve got to get better at, but I’m proud of how we moved the ball from the 20 to the 20. It’s just about executing inside the red zone.”
Carter used an explosive running game to churn out long run after long run.
Landry set the tone on the very first play for the Carter offense, bursting 36 yards to the Panther Creek 44. He was the workhorse, carrying 15 times for 182 yards. Landry came into the contest needing 75 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He did that and then some. Five plays later, Patterson ran seven yards around the right end for a touchdown and a 7-0 Cowboys lead.
Carter made it 13-0 after senior Niko Johnson caught a pass, broke a tackle and out-ran the Panther Creek defense for a 76-yard touchdown with 2:58 left in the first quarter.
Patterson accounted for all three offensive touchdowns for the Cowboys. He burst 17 yards up the middle in the fourth quarter to ice the latest victory for Carter. Patterson completed 4-of-11 passes for 88 yards and also rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries.
Carter out-gained Panther Creek, 454-172, in total yardage with 366 of the Cowboys’ output coming on the ground. Adams completed 17-of-30 through the air for 93 yards. Junior Garry Simms carried 16 times for 50 yards.
“Carter is a really well-coached football team,” Surratt said. “Coach (Spencer) Gilert does a great job. Obviously, they’ve got a lot of speed. I knew coming in that we’re going to have to stop the run. We probably didn’t tackle as well as I would have liked to see.”
Panther Creek is scheduled to return to action next Thursday at Dallas Pinkston.
Check out more than 25 photos from Panther Creek vs. Dallas Carter
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.