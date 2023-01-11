Universal.jfif

A Wednesday media event confirmed that a Universal Parks and Resorts park is planned to come to Frisco. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to bring a park to Frisco. 

Frisco officials and representatives gathered Wednesday morning at the city's municipal center for an announcement confirming that a "one-of-a-kind" theme park is planned to come to the Fields development in Frisco.

Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"  
Universal rendering.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments