From May 5-16, Frisco Police Department officials responded to more than 20 reports of theft throughout the city, according to community crime map data.
Frisco Police Department officers responded to five reports of theft from buildings from May 10-14.
- At 7 a.m. May 10, a report of theft from a hotel was taken on the 3100 block of Parkwood Blvd.
- At 11 a.m. May 12, officers responded to a theft from a restaurant on the 11600 block of Custer Rd.
- At noon May 12, officers responded to a theft report at a specialty store on the 1900 block of Parkwood Blvd.
- At 6 p.m. May 12, a report of theft from a residence was taken on the 4100 block of Frisco Green Ave.
- At 7:30 p.m. May 14, a report of theft from a commercial building was taken on the 6400 block of All Stars Ave.
Other incidents of note from May 5-16 were:
- At 6:40 p.m., a report of motor vehicle theft was taken on the 4100 block of Frisco Green Ave.
- At 6 p.m. May 12, a report of motor vehicle theft was taken on the 6200 block of Frisco Square Blvd.
- At 6:50 p.m., a report of motor vehicle theft was taken at the 3600 block of Avenue of Champions.
- At 6:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of theft at a restaurant on the 2400 block of Preston Rd.
- At 10:43 p.m. May 8, officers responded to a report of theft at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Preston Rd.
- From May 5-May 7, officers responded to larceny reports at construction sites throughout the city. Three of the reports were taken at construction sites on the 12800 block of Cooper River Trail in Frisco.
