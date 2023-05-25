2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

FRISCO, TX - MAY 24: A player hits his tee shot during a practice round before the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America)

 Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America

More than 40 miles and roughly an hour’s drive separate this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, and Frisco, Texas, where Thursday the 83rd KitchenAid Senior Championship tees off. Michael Block, the Club Professional from California who stole the show at last week’s PGA Championship, is playing at Colonial this week on a sponsor’s exemption.

Forty miles north, his presence is very much here in Frisco, too. For three days of practice, Block and his performance at the PGA has been a hot topic among players.

