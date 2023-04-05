Frisco city hall file.jpg

The Dallas Morning News reports that former Frisco Fire Chief and current Frisco mayoral candidate Mark Piland had to retire or be fired from his duties as fire chief, according to public record documents obtained by the newspaper that detail an outside investigation into a mayday report concerning a Frisco apartment fire that lasted more than 36 hours during the February 2021 ice storm.

The Morning News reports the investigation, done by Adams, Lynch & Loftin, P.C., found evidence that Piland directed staff to either remove information or change language in the mayday document to downplay inadequacies, which also caused distrust within the department, the public records, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, reveal.

