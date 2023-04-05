The Dallas Morning News reports that former Frisco Fire Chief and current Frisco mayoral candidate Mark Piland had to retire or be fired from his duties as fire chief, according to public record documents obtained by the newspaper that detail an outside investigation into a mayday report concerning a Frisco apartment fire that lasted more than 36 hours during the February 2021 ice storm.
The Morning News reports the investigation, done by Adams, Lynch & Loftin, P.C., found evidence that Piland directed staff to either remove information or change language in the mayday document to downplay inadequacies, which also caused distrust within the department, the public records, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, reveal.
Click here to view the full Dallas Morning News article.
The Dallas Morning News report comes less than 24 hours after the Frisco City Council voted 5-0 to release a September 2022 investigative report concerning Piland.
Frisco’s city council met the evening of April 4 for a regular city council meeting. After coming out of executive session, the council voted on one item from its executive agenda. The executive agenda is discussed in a closed session of the city council.
“In connection with item No. 2A, ii on tonight’s agenda, I move to authorize the city manager to release the second investigative report, dated Sept. 1, 2022, concerning Mark Piland,” Councilmember Bill Woodard said.
Councilmember Brian Livingston seconded the motion, and it passed 5-0. Mayor Jeff Cheney recused himself from the vote and said he had recused himself from the discussions.
Item 2A, ii on the agenda concerned “Meeting with City Attorney regarding a matter(s) in which the duty of the City Attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas conflicts with the Open Meetings Act regarding: Receive legal advice regarding waiving privileges to Public Information Requests.”
Piland previously served as Frisco’s fire chief until the city announced on Sept. 14, 2022 that Piland had submitted his retirement, “sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities.” Piland was hired in 2013.
Piland and current Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney are both currently candidates in the race for the Frisco mayoral seat, slated to go before voters in May. A third candidate, Jonathan Spencer, has also filed to run for the mayoral spot.
The nature and scope of the report’s release was not discussed during the council vote.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.