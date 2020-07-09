Frisco ISD is giving students and parents a developing idea of what online schooling will look like when school resumes in the fall.
In the wake of a spring semester that had to immediately transition into a digital format, the district has been given the green light to offer a remote version of schooling in the fall. FISD has previously emphasized that this online option will be different from the eLearning students saw during the spring semester.
As the school year gets closer, details about what that could mean have been put together in multiple district documents to create a mosaic of expectations for both students and parents who choose to go with the remote “Virtual Academy” option.
The district sent out a commitment form starting June 29 requesting parents to commit their students to either an online or in-person learning model for the school year. The district has also provided guiding documents, which lay out the various ways school life will be altered around the pandemic that has recently led to a statewide face covering requirement.
Parents have until the end of Friday to indicate which option their students will follow. The district has stated that parents will be allowed to change which model their students follow after the school year starts.
The documents include various snapshots of what in-person learning could look like, but they also provide information about the district’s online “Virtual Academy” option.
In detailing the online option, district documents for elementary, middle and high school learning identify parents and students as “stakeholders.” Words like “monitor,” “provide” and “assist” begin the bullet points outlining what parents should do to support students as they undergo online learning. For example, parents should make sure their children are on track with assignments and should consider creating a designated learning space for their children, according to the district.
Of course, as the documents for elementary, middle and high school education note, parents shouldn’t help their children too much.
“Struggling is allowed and encouraged!” the documents read. “Don’t help too much. Becoming independent takes lots of practice.”
The academy will include synchronous and asynchronous learning activities, according to the documents. Expectations for students include attending time, dressing appropriately during classes and showing their faces on the screen to engage with their teachers.
“Activities are designed to ensure that students continue learning at the pace of the current Frisco ISD scope and sequence as well as continue to develop a love of learning and gain appropriate academic and social-emotional skills that are essential to our students meeting their goal of being future ready,” the documents for middle and high school learning state.
The school day will follow the campus bell schedules for middle and high schools and the district’s daily minute schedule for elementary schools, according to the district. The district states that it acknowledges the challenges that come with missing out on face-to-face learning, and adds that educational decisions are meant to support all student populations.
“Parents/guardians must also commit to a sense of cooperation in supporting the schools decision-making role,” the documents add.
The documents also note that details for the approaching academic year are still subject to change, leaving the picture of life in the upcoming school year to wait in the developing room a little more.
The documents can be accessed here.
