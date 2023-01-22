Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in and around Frisco:
Movie night at The Star
The Star will host a showing of "Frozen" starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
The event will include the movie along with appearances from favorite characters, hot chocolate, "Frozen"-inspired watching lounges, popcorn, cotton candy and face painting.
Attendees can bring their lawn chairs, blankets and dogs. The event is free.
'Urban Cowboy' night at Tumbleweed TexStyles
Tumbleweed TexStyles (7511 Main St. STE A120) will host a night of "Urban Cowboy" fun.
Attendees can dress up in their "most Urban Cowboy fit" and enjoy complimentary beverages. The event will include the launch of theme tees, a showing of the "Urban Cowboy" movie playing in the store and some light trivia.
The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26.
A night of improv comedy
The Frisco Improv Players will host a night of improv comedy from 8-9:45 pp.m. Jan. 28 at the Frisco Discovery Center (8004 Dallas Parkway STE 200).
"Frisco Improv Players is an improvisational comedy troupe that specializes in game-based comedic performances, similar to those seen on the syndicated television show 'Whose Line is it Anyway?'" the event page states. "Their fast-paced, interactive improv is popular with all age groups."
General admission is $15. Ticket information and more details are available at friscoimprovplayers.com
Trees of Taychas: Trail Walk
Play Frisco will host a trail walk from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
"Meet your leafy neighbors and learn about Frisco's trees with the Urban Forestry Board," the event page states. "Enjoy a casual walk with family and friends along the beautiful Taychas Trail and discover a new appreciation for trees and how they help our city become a prettier and healthier place to live."
The event is free. The Taychas Trail address is 6300 Maltby Drive.
Daddy daughter dance
Play Frisco will host its next Daddy daughter dance between 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The event is is a 90-minute, semi-formal dance for a parent and child. Ticket purchasers can choose a 90-minute slot to attend.
Tickets include event attendance with music, dancing and light refreshments. Tickets are $25 per person for residents and $30 per person for non-residents.
Tickets are limited, and the event is expected to sell out.
More information is at friscotexas.gov/1187/Daddy-Daughter-Dance
