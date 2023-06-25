Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of June 25:
Frisco Listening Room
Play Frisco has scheduled another open-mic night event at the Frisco Discovery Center.
The event is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 25 at 8004 North Dallas Parkway, according to the city of Frisco website.
Musicians can sign up for a free five-minute slot in the ticket link (waitwhile.com/welcome/friscolisteningroom), bring your own instruments/equipment (microphone and digital keyboard by request), and take advantage of this performance opportunity with fellow artists.
Listeners can support live music in Frisco and support local artists. Free entry but limited to the first 100 guests. No registration required. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Refreshments served after the show and artists and the audience are invited to engage with each other and discuss the performances.
Friday Night Summer Movie Series at PGA Frisco
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host the next installation of its summer movie series on Friday, June 30 with a showing of "The Amazing Spiderman" from 8-10 p.m.
The event is free and will take place at 3255 PGA Parkway. Attendees can lay out a blanket to watch a movie under the stars.
Concessions will be available. The Dance Floor and The Swing will be available for play.
Lawn chairs will not be permitted. No outside food or beverage are allowed.
Frisco Roughriders vs. Springfield Cardinals
The Frisco Roughriders will host the Springfield Cardinals on June 25 at Riders Field. The game begins at 4:05 p.m.
