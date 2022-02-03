After ice and snow blanketed Texas communities, including those in Collin County, visions of frozen trees weighed down by ice have prompted some cities to give out extra warnings.

Snow and sleet began falling in the early hours of Thursday, but by 7 a.m., the city of Plano said it had already responded to over 30 calls regarding downed tree limbs. Some had fallen on cars or into roadways, and one tree even fell on a house.

Trees have even impacted the efforts of Plano Fire Rescue, which has had to navigate around downed limbs to respond to emergency calls, the city stated.

“Trees in Plano suffered a lot of damage last year during Winter Storm Uri,” the city stated. “Because of that damage, trees and limbs are at greater risk of breaking during this year's winter weather.”

Plano isn’t the only city that has noted an issue with downed trees. By 6 a.m., the city of McKinney had reported some trees falling from the weight of ice onto power lines, and in a Thursday morning post, the city of Allen said fallen tree branches were a top issue amid the winter weather.

Kelly Kistner, public information officer and fire marshal for the Frisco Fire Department, said on Thursday afternoon that Frisco had responded to just under 50 downed trees or trees in roadways. One tree had affected a minor intersection, and one damaged a vehicle, he said.

Kistner said the Frisco Fire Department had not been impacted by trees in the roadway.

“We’ve had no problems moving around town,” he said.

Oncor Electric Delivery Company has also said that ice accumulations, which weigh down tree limbs, pose the greatest possible impact to electric service.

In addition, fallen trees can also be a safety threat, especially if they’ve fallen on a power line: anything touching a power line, including a tree branch, could be electrified.

The city of Allen has said to call 214-509-4530, a 24-hour hotline, to report branches blocking streets or sidewalks. Property owners are responsible for cleaning up trees and limbs on their private property, the city stated.

The city of Plano has said to call its non-emergency line (972-424-5678) to report downed trees blocking access.

“If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep people away and call 911 immediately,” the city stated.

The city of McKinney has given similar warnings, adding that there should be no attempt to remove debris or tree limbs from areas near power lines.

“The debris may be concealing a live wire or downed power line,” the city webpage states.

The city of McKinney said to fill out its online form or call 972-547-7350 to report downed branches in the city.

Kistner said if a tree is in a power line to call 911. Those who come across downed trees on power lines shouldn’t try to take care of it themselves.

“And if they are down, they can contact the city and call dispatch, and we’ll have public works, the parks department, remove those trees for them and make sure we can get roadway back open and keep the community safe,” he said.