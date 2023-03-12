Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 12 in and around Frisco:
Music in the Chamber
The next installation of the city's Music in the Chamber series is slated for 8 p.m. March 17.
This month's concert will feature Lumedia Network. The group, an early classical ensemble, will juxtapose Celtic fiddling tunes with Baroque masterpieces of a similar flavor in its upcoming concert: A New Celtic Journey. Celtic folk songs will feature vocalists who share an affinity for this music.
“The sources of inspiration for this collection vary widely, from the usual fair maidens and lonely isles to Cupid, sparrows and fishers of seaweed. It’s definitely going to be eclectic,” said Artistic Director Julianna Emanski.
The ensemble performs on instruments made to look and sound like those used when Irish fiddling was born. The song lyrics include English and Gaelic. Rumor has it that one traditional Celtic tune on the program, “Carolan’s Dream”, was the inspiration for Led Zeppelin's “Stairway to Heaven”. French Baroque tambourins, Irish reels and an Appalachian folk song contribute to the Journey.
The concerts, which take place in the Frisco City Council Chambers at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., are $10 for Frisco residents and $15 for nonresidents Ages 8 and up are welcome.
Ticket information is at friscotexas.gov/1491/Music-in-the-Chamber
Teddy Bear Picnic
The Frisco Heritage Museum, Frisco Parks and Recreation Department and Heritage Association of Frisco will host a Teddy Bear Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 14 at the Frisco Heritage Museum (6455 Page St.)
Join the Heritage Association of Frisco for story time, visit with museum staff and volunteers at hands-on activity stations, and participate in a Teddy Bear Parade while enjoying a small snack. Kids will enjoy activity stations with crafts, a Teddy Bear check-up with the Bear Whisperer, a teddy bear hunt throughout the museum and more.
This event is open to ages 3-6. This program offers two time slots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and spots are limited.
Tickets for the 10 a.m. picnic are at: squadup.com/events/teddy-bear-picnic
Tickets for the 12:30 p.m. picnic are at: squadup.com/events/1230pm-teddy-bear-picnic
Home and garden show
The fourth annual Greater Frisco Home and Garden show will take place at The Ford Center at The Star March 17-19.
Turn your landscaping dreams into a reality, get started on your next home renovation, meet local artisans and more at The Greater Frisco Home and Garden Show.
Admission is free.
Cheer on FC Dallas
FC Dallas will host Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
Details are at fcdallas.com
Circus Vasquez
Circus Vasquez will be in Frisco between March 17 and April 3.
Founded in 1969, the circus formerly known as Circo Hermanos Vazquez is still a family-run business today.
The show today features acrobatics, dance, stunts, clowns and more.
More information is at tickets.circusvazquez.com/event/frisco-tx
