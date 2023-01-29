Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Jan. 29 in and around Frisco:
Sesame Street Live! at The Star
Everyone’s invited to take part in in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic! This production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a sensory adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic! visits Frisco on Feb. 4 and 5 the Ford Center at The Star.
If you're a first grader, this is for you: submit your artwork
Calling all Frisco 1st graders: Imagine your unique hand drawn art displayed in lights for all to see! Create a winter holiday-themed picture for the “Your Time to Shine” art contest, and it could be transformed into a holiday light motif and hung in one of Frisco's city parks.
North Texas Performing Arts will host showings of "Pinkalicious: The Musical" between Feb. 2-5.
"Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this is the tale of Pinkalicious, who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents," the event page states. "Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe–a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. Alas Pinkalicious needs a way out of her pink predicament, and joined by her family they find unity and appreciation in the quirks that define us all."
The Heard-Craig Center for The Arts will host a Tour of Asian Art from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
The free session will take place in the Heard-Craig Carriage House. Attendees can bring a brown bag lunch.
ROLLERTOWN Bourbon Release event
ROLLERTOWN has scheduled a launch event for its new bourbon for 5-10 p.m. Feb. 4.
Starting at 5 p.m., the brand's new Belt Line Rd Bourbon Whiskey bottles will be available for purchase. Bourbon cocktails will also be on the menu as well as "an action-packed evening of celebration." The event takes place in the ROLLERTOWN taproom, 412 N Oklahoma St. No.106.
The event includes live music and an on-site cigar roller.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
