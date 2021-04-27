National Charity League, Inc., (NCL, Inc.) Legacy Frisco Chapter, honored the Senior Class of 2021 March 21 at the Chapter’s second annual Senior Recognition Ceremony. This formal event took place at Chapel at Ana Villa in The Colony with a theme of “We Rise by Lifting Others.” The evening recognized 14 graduating seniors for their accomplishments and contributions to the community followed by dinner with family and friends in attendance.
The Class of 2021 served as founding members of the chapter. In their five years, the young ladies served together with their mothers to support over 30 local charities. The Class of 2021 volunteered at Frisco Family Services, Lovepacs Frisco, Emily’s Place, Frisco FastPacs, Feed the City, City of Frisco, Mustang Creek Estates, Frisco Education Foundation, Rainbow Days, Wreaths Across America, Miracle League, Samaritan Inn, Stew Pot, Airborne Angel Cadets, Grace Bridge, Feed My Starving Children and North Texas Food Bank, among others.
In addition to volunteering, these young ladies also developed their leadership skills by planning and attending cultural events, and chapter-wide meetings. Highlights included learning various cultural dances, planning a style show, running a Board meeting and visiting The Dallas Museum of Art.
“The Class of 2021 completed the NCL program, designed to foster the mother-daughter relationship in a philanthropic organization, committed to community service, leadership development and cultural awareness,” Chapter President Amanda Wrigley said. “We are so proud of these young ladies, particularly the grace they showed during this challenging past year. Whatever path they choose, we know they’ll be prepared to kindly serve, lead and be successful because of the experience they gained through NCL.”
The Legacy Frisco Chapter celebrates the outstanding achievements of the graduating class and wishes each of them great success in their future endeavors.
The graduating seniors are: Miss Catherine Adriaenssens, Miss Emma Bilderback, Miss Lauren Bryan, Miss Claire Gerrish, Miss Allyson Haworth, Miss Elizabeth Heisel, Miss Anandi Jaaj, Miss Jadyn Jones, Miss Ella Lindstrom, Miss Emma Lopp, Miss Ashtyn Maxson, Miss Lillian Munir, Miss Courtney Spencer, and Miss Colleen Stegmann.
