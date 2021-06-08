Rockwall County Judge David Sweet was elected President of the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ (NCTCOG) Executive Board at NCTCOG’s 55th annual General Assembly, which was held virtually on Friday. The Executive Board is the policy-making body of the Council of Governments which serves the 16 North Central Texas counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise. Sweet will lead the 17-member board for the next year.
Sweet was first elected to NCTCOG’s Executive Board in 2018 and served as Director, Secretary-Treasurer, and Vice President before being elected President. He assumes the leadership of NCTCOG from Prosper Mayor Ray Smith, who was elected to the one-year term in 2020. Smith will continue to serve on the NCTCOG Board as Past President. Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann was elected Secretary-Treasurer.
Sweet is currently serving his second term as the Rockwall County Judge after re-election in 2018. Prior to his 2014 election, he served four years as the Rockwall mayor after being a member of the city council for two terms. He was employed as a Sales Manager for 20 years with Coca Cola, Pepsi and Bimbo Bakeries.
The Sweet family attends First Baptist Church of Rockwall. Judge Sweet serves on the Board of Directors for the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Rockwall Noon Rotary. In addition to being a member of the Rowlett and Royse City chambers of commerce, he is a former board member of Rockwall Meals on Wheels, Boys & Girls Club of Rockwall County and the Rockwall County YMCA. He is also part of the broadcast team responsible for broadcasting Rockwall ISD sporting events.
In addition to the officers, 11 Directors were elected to the 17 member NCTCOG board including, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins; Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley; Collin County Judge Chris Hill; Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell; Arlington Councilmember Andrew Piel; Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona; Plano Councilmember Kayci Prince; Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos; Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian; Lancaster Mayor Clyde Harriston; Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem Jorja Clemson and State Representative Glenn Rogers is the NCTCOG Ex Officio member.
