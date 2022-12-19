HALL Park 03 - SiteAware.png

HALL Park’s newestClass AAA office tower tops out in December2022.

 Courtesy of SiteAware via HALL Park

Dallas-based developer HALL Group announced the topping out of three new towers at HALL Park: a 16-story, Class AAA office tower; a 224-key boutique hotel and suites; and a 19-story, luxury multifamily tower designed to bring a vibrant live-work-play destination to the heart of Frisco. The milestone signals the last pour of concrete on the roof level of the buildings. The development is the first phase of a new campus masterplan, which is estimated at half a billion dollars and encompasses approximately one million square feet, that will evolve the 162-acre HALL Park into a dynamic mixed-use community.

The final steel beams were signed by those in attendance and then lifted into place on the top floors along with a tree, an ancient Scandinavian tradition originally intended to ward off evil spirits. HALL Group expects completion of the office tower, hotel and suites, and residential building by the end of 2023. The new buildings will also be located surrounding the highly anticipated Kaleidoscope Park, a 5.7-acre, art-focused, programmed park currently under construction.

