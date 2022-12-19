Dallas-based developer HALL Group announced the topping out of three new towers at HALL Park: a 16-story, Class AAA office tower; a 224-key boutique hotel and suites; and a 19-story, luxury multifamily tower designed to bring a vibrant live-work-play destination to the heart of Frisco. The milestone signals the last pour of concrete on the roof level of the buildings. The development is the first phase of a new campus masterplan, which is estimated at half a billion dollars and encompasses approximately one million square feet, that will evolve the 162-acre HALL Park into a dynamic mixed-use community.
The final steel beams were signed by those in attendance and then lifted into place on the top floors along with a tree, an ancient Scandinavian tradition originally intended to ward off evil spirits. HALL Group expects completion of the office tower, hotel and suites, and residential building by the end of 2023. The new buildings will also be located surrounding the highly anticipated Kaleidoscope Park, a 5.7-acre, art-focused, programmed park currently under construction.
“HALL Park, alongside the city’s great civic leadership, has been one of the catalysts in growing Frisco from a town of less than 10,000 people into a nationally recognized hub for business and commerce,” said Don Braun, president of HALL Group, to the construction team during the topping out ceremony for the multifamily tower. “The development of this building, Kaleidoscope Park, and the neighboring towers under construction is a turning point in our long-term vision for HALL Park, transforming it from a singular office focus into a dynamic, urban-like, mixed-use community. I hope that a year from now, you will bring your family and friends by to show them what you built.”
The office tower, designed by HKS Architects, will encompass 410,000 square feet of Class AAA office space and feature a corporate lounge, onsite fitness center, meeting spaces, a seven-level parking garage, multiple balconies on every suite level, and two well-equipped rooftop amenity decks. The tower will also include 10,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space facing Kaleidoscope Park.
The full-service boutique hotel and suites will be home to a curated collection of world-class contemporary art and feature nearly 14,000 square feet of event space, 60 suites, an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and a chef driven restaurant and lounge. The hotel was designed by Merriman Anderson Architects. Austin Commercial is the construction manager for the hotel and office building.
The 331,529-square-foot multifamily tower is designed to create community and support an active lifestyle. The average home will be 1,326 square feet geared towards residents looking for spacious apartments with high-end appliances and finishes, spa-inspired master baths and park views. Amenities include a 17,000-square-foot amenity level featuring a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, and a dedicated space for yoga and meditation. At the base of the residential tower will be a 10,000-square-foot eatery that will offer a diverse selection of 10 restaurants with notable favorites and emerging newcomers. The culinary destination will encourage community and exploration with an indoor dining area and outdoor patio. The residential tower was designed by WDG Architects. The construction manager is Andres.
HALL Group purchased the land that would become HALL Park in the late 1980s. Construction began on the first building at HALL Park in 1997. Today HALL Park includes 15 completed buildings encompassing 2.2 million square feet of office, mixed use, retail and parking, and is home to more than 200 companies and 10,000 employees. The park also includes 33 percent of dedicated greenspace, including three miles of walking trails and coming soon, the City of Frisco’s new Kaleidoscope Park.
