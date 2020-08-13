Frisco ISD saw an increase in the proportion of families that opted in for a virtual learning model for the first grading period of the school year, according to new data from the district.
After closing the original deadline for submitting a learning model commitment form on July 14, the district opened up a window from July 27-30 that allowed parents to choose or change their child’s learning model. The form asked families to choose between in-person learning and the district’s “Virtual Academy” option.
According to data shared Aug. 5, about 50% of FISD students have selected the virtual learning model for the first grading period of the school year, and about 45% have selected face-to-face learning as of July 30, when the window for changing a student’s commitment form closed.
The numbers are a shift from the 44% of students who had chosen virtual learning and the 47% who had selected in-person learning as of July 14, the first commitment form deadline.
The July 30 numbers also reflect that about 4.5% of families have not submitted a commitment form.
FISD announced on July 16 that it would be offering only virtual learning for the first three weeks of the school year. Superintendent Mike Waldrip announced the virtual start on July 16 at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees. At the meeting, Waldrip said the reasons for the three-week virtual start included the spread of COVID-19.
He also said the district’s virtual platform would be different from what was seen in the spring 2020 semester.
“We’ve considerably beefed up the online experience,” he said at the July 16 meeting. “It’s drastically different from what parents saw in the spring. It’s much more in-depth and comprehensive, and the in-person environment that our teachers will probably eventually find themselves in is going to be different still.”
The first day of on-campus instruction is slated for Sept. 3. The next time to change a learning model for students will be communicated in September, the district has stated. An official switch date will come at the end of the first grading period on Oct. 16.
Frisco ISD had seen some contention from parents in the runup to Thursday's school start date. Some parents gathered for a rally for July 23 calling for schools to reopen for in-person learning.
The district has also confirmed that staff members and students have tested positive for COVID-19 as the school year approached. Among the cases that the district had confirmed were a student at Lebanon Trail High School who had participated in strength and conditioning workouts and tested positive for COVID-19 in June, as well as two students who tested positive after attending a cheer camp at Liberty High School on Aug. 1.
