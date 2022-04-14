The number one question Scott Stewart is getting these days is, “Why Frisco?”
He recently ended a 7.5-year stint working for nationally-renowned Millennium Park in downtown Chicago, where his role included directing the 24-acre park that attracted about 20 million visitors per year. He was in charge of park programming, raising money and coordinating with the city of Chicago, but overall, Stewart says his job was to “inspire.”
Then, he packed up and moved south to Frisco, Texas to direct operations for a park that doesn’t exist yet.
So why Frisco?
It’s a fair question, Stewart says.
His answer comes down to the interactions he had with the city of Frisco, with HALL Group and with the Communities Foundation of Texas.
“What I found was, across the board, that everybody saw the value of what will become this Frisco park space for really becoming the arts and culture heart of Frisco,” Stewart says.
Added to that, he said, was the fact that Frisco people he interacted with love the city.
“They know Frisco is not perfect, they know Frisco has its issues, it’s going to face its struggles, but everybody sort of still loves Frisco, and they want to see it develop, they want to see it grow, they want to see it become known and recognized for sports, for arts and culture, for these elements that are really important to the life of a city,” he says. “And that kind of sort of dedication and vision and that kind of excitement, it’s hard to say no to. It’s very difficult to say no to that.”
This month, Stewart began his tenure as executive director of the future 5.7-acre programmed park that will help transform the HALL Park area from an office park into a community destination. He has been tasked with overseeing fiscal management, fundraising, daily operations, special events and year-round programming for the park, according to a press release. He’ll also be in charge of helping create the park from the ground up, as well as making it a center for arts and culture in Frisco. While the park land will be owned by the city, an agreement established that it will be programmed by a branch of the Communities Foundation of Texas.
“You think about what we’re doing, Frisco doesn’t have an arts and culture park today,” Stewart said. “They have pieces and parts of arts and culture activities around town, and they’ve done a wonderful job of building that, but they don’t have a central arts and culture…like an arts and culture park or an arts and culture hub. And this park (...) will become that.”
With the nearby location of The Star, that includes finding a way to connect sports with arts and culture.
“They often are sort of diametrically opposed in many peoples’ minds, but there is art in sport,” Stewart said, “and let’s find a way to elevate that and discuss that and bring that to Frisco park, to bring that to The Star, and begin to bridge those two worlds.”
Current plans for the space include a dog park, outdoor performance space, entertainment screen, children’s play area, rain garden, public art, pickleball courts and tech spaces where locals can work outside.
“There’s going to be those elements that you associate with a park, certainly, but they aren’t just all plopped in there,” Stewart says. “They aren’t all just laid out in this sort of linear on-top-of-each-other sort of fashion. There’s a story through the park.”
It’s a story that will continue to unfold even after the park opens to the public, he says.
He uses the example of the Crown Fountain video sculpture and water feature at Millennium Park. The art piece was originally intended to inspire quiet reflection, Stewart says, but it has since become an urban water park because of how the public used the space.
“People wrote their own story about that space, and it adds so much joy and vibrancy to the story of Millennium Park,” Stewart says. “People are going to do the same thing at this park.”
When we speak on Tuesday, Stewart is on day seven of working in his new role. Right now, his job involves establishing what park operations and procedures will look like and looking for fundraising opportunities. Part of his job will be to elevate the park’s physical elements with programming.
“It’s really important to use these spaces to really highlight the scope, scale and power of, in Frisco’s instance, the arts and culture that exist here in Frisco,” he said.
The community park is expected to open in fall 2023. For Stewart, measuring the park’s success will be less about the numbers and more about its role in the community.
“Success is going to really look like people in Frisco saying ‘I like what’s happening at this park, I come to this park, I enjoy the activities that are here, I enjoy the concerts, the films. I like bringing my family here,’ he said. “The park becomes part of what it means to live in Frisco.”
When Stewart first came to Frisco, he noticed the city felt like a hometown, even though it wasn’t his hometown. He got a similar feeling from others in the city.
“And honestly, if it wasn’t Frisco, if it was any other city, I probably wouldn’t have gone. Probably wouldn’t have ever left Chicago,” he said. “There’s something really special about this project, there’s something really special about Frisco, there’s something really special about this northeast area of Texas that really, I think, it’s just very attractive to me,” he said. “That’s ‘Why Frisco.’”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
