121 Media, LLC announced today it has acquired 14 weekly newspaper titles and related digital assets of Star Media Local from S.A.W. Advisors, LLC. Star Local Media serves communities in the northern and eastern suburbs of Dallas.
This marks the first acquisition for 121 Media, LLC founded by media industry veteran Rick Rogers and his wife, Elizabeth Rogers.121 Media, LLC is a family-owned and operated local media company based in Frisco, Texas.
Star Local Media specializes in delivering quality hyper-local news and information to the more than 750,000 readers in print and online weekly.
The Star Local Media print publications are delivered to more than 215,000 homes weekly, and provides its local business partners a vast marketing solution set including innovative digital and social media marketing services as well as highly-effective print advertising packages.
The newspapers acquired include the following titles, along with the website www.starlocalmedia.com.
- Allen American
- Carrollton Leader
- Celina Record
- Coppell Gazette
- Flower Mound Leader
- Frisco Enterprise
- Lake Cities Sun
- Lewisville Leader
- Little Elm Journal
- McKinney Courier-Gazette
- Mesquite News
- Plano Star Courier
- Rowlett Lake Shore Times
- The Colony Courier-Leader
Prior to the launch of 121 Media, LLC, Rick Rogers worked at TownNews, a digital solutions company for local media organizations, for the past six years, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer. Rick’s roots are in community media, working the majority of his 25 years in editorial, publisher, management and corporate roles within local media organizations in Missouri and Texas.
“We are extremely excited and blessed to carry the torch for the publications of Star Local Media,” said Rick Rogers, president and CEO of 121 Media, LLC. “Scott Wright, past president and publisher of Star Local Media, and his team have done a tremendous job of serving the communities in the Star Local Media network since 2016, and it is the goal of 121 Media to ensure that these publications remain relevant and integral to the readers and local businesses they serve. Scott has been a mentor and friend of mine for more than eight years, and I can’t think of a better person to inherit the responsibility of publishing these newspapers and websites than Mr. Wright.”
“Quality local news is more important than ever,” added Elizabeth Rogers, co-founder of 121 Media, LLC. “The news we will provide is information that will directly impact the lives of our readers. We will provide a mix of informational news, stories that will make you smile and are eager to continue the quality city, school and sports coverage that our readers expect.”
Added Scott Wright, CEO of S.A.W. Advisors, former publisher of the Star Local Media publications and websites. “"I have worked with Rick Rogers before and always considered him an honest, intelligent media professional. With his wife, Elizabeth, they will carry on the legacy of these newspapers in print and electronic formats and give the communities something to be proud of."
Rick and Elizabeth Rogers, residents of Frisco since 2011, are eager to get involved in the communities served by Star Local Media.
“Being visible and accessible to our readers and advertisers is very important to us,” Rick said. “Over the course of the next few months, we plan to visit each community and spend time with readers, advertisers, city leaders and school officials to get a sense of what they want to see in a community media company. All of the communities the Star Local Media brand serves are unique, diverse and growing and that is very exciting.
"Elizabeth and I have to say a big thank you to the hard-working, dedicated staff of Star Local Media. We have really enjoyed getting to know them over the past several weeks in advance of this transition, and their passion is evident. And, good news, we are looking to add to our sales and marketing team immediately to help us achieve our goal of growing Star Local Media to be a reflection of the communities we serve and be integral in the lives of our readers.”
