High school students of Frisco have been invited by the American Legion Frisco Peter J. Courcy Post 178 to compete in the annual 2021 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. The invitation to enter this year’s competition was extended by Fred Rogers, Post 178 commander.
The contest for Frisco students is open to qualified ninth- through 12th-grade students of public, private, charter and home schools.
Participants will be required to create and memorize an original speech on some aspect of the
U.S. Constitution with an emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to our government. The prepared oration portion of the contest must be an original effort of each contestant and be eight to 10 minutes in length.
An additional element of the contest will require each participant to deliver extemporaneous remarks lasting 3-5 minutes about one of four amendments to the Constitution.
Scholarships totaling $5,000 will be awarded to the first- through fourth-place state winners. Scholarships totaling $160,000 will be awarded at the national contest. Scholarships of $18,000, $16,000 and $14,000 will be awarded to the first through third places at the national finals. Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round who do not advance to the national final round will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship. The top three student orators who have won all previous elimination rounds of the contest will vie for top honors in the national contest in April 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners at the national contest.
High school students in Frisco who are interested in entering the competition can learn more about the National and Department (State) contests at friscolegion.org/oratorical or txlegion.org/programs/oratorical.
Interested students may also contact Ed Reed, Post 178 Oratorical Program Chair, at edalbert47@gmail.com.
