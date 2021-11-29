Frisco Fire file

Two animals were rescued and four were dead on arrival when Frisco Firefighters responded to a house fire on Sunday.

According to a department press release, Frisco firefighters responded to a structure fire just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 11000 block of Corsicana Drive.

Responding firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area of a one-story single-family residence, the department said. The fire was extinguished in the kitchen, and no extension was found in the attic.

The department said there were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

Two animals were rescued from the house, and four others were dead on arrival. Battalion Chief Keith Gall said the animals were cats and dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

