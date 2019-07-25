Anna Chathampadathil, a fifth-grader at Comstock Elementary School in Frisco, recently received perfect scores on three State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests. Chathampadathil was a member of the Frisco ISD Elementary Honor Choir Team and the Lone Star Challenge school team. She is involved with volunteer organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Texas Trees Foundation. She has been involved with Destination Imagination and STEM projects.
How did you feel when you found out that you got perfect scores on all three of your STAAR tests?
Very excited. The first two subjects (math and reading) result had come in the month of May. So I was really looking forward the science result which I got last week to see if I would make all perfect.
Did you expect these scores, or were you surprised?
I was not surprised but was not sure whether I can make 100 percent in science since one of the questions is not clear with blurred pictures. So I became very happy after seeing that I made all correct. That is the one the question most people made wrong in science in Frisco ISD (63 percent correct) and the state (45 percent correct).
Which test was the most challenging?
Science. Since I was taking a science STAAR test for the first time.
How did you prepare for the tests?
Mostly from school. The teachers provided me educational websites like Khan Academy and Prodigy for math and Stemscopes for science. Library books helped to do good in reading. I have not had any tutoring in my life on any subjects. It is all my teachers, Mrs. Morris and Mrs. Kwolik, who helped to prepare the test.
What is your favorite subject in school, and why?
Math. I like working with numbers. My fifth-grade graduation ceremony award was called “100 grand award” for working with numbers.
Who is someone that inspires you?
My parents
What do you want to be when you grow up?
That is a big question, and I had not thought about it yet. I just live life to the fullest.
What would be one word to describe yourself, and why?
Curious, because I always ask questions.
What do you like to do over summer break?
Spend time with friends and doing activities like swimming, soccer and basketball and go on vacation if my parents plan something.
If you could wish for anything in the world, what would it be?
There is no war and innocent people die.
What is something most people don’t know about you?
Nobody knows I am a shy girl.
What are some activities you are involved with?
Various activities like soccer, basketball, badminton, Indian classical dance, piano, etc.
