It was a big week for the medical community and its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local hospitals across Denton, Collin and Dallas counties were among those to receive its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.
Texas Health Resource’s central pharmacy received 5,850 doses Tuesday and stored them in a freezer to keep the vaccines at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Ultimately 16 hospitals within Texas Health Resources’ system received the vaccination and began administering the vaccine to its front line employees throughout the week.
Texas Health Frisco gave its front line employees the vaccine Wednesday morning.
Dr. Janie Sanders, medical director for Texas Health Frisco’s emergency department, and Dr. Sulaiman Abawi, also of the hospital’s emergency department, received the first doses. Sanders who was the first doctor to care for a COVID patient at THF in March, the hospital said.
"I am thrilled to be the first physician at THF to receive the COVID vaccine,” she said. “Now I can safely continue to care for patients with less fear of bringing this virus home to my family or spreading it to my community. I am honored to be a part of ending this global pandemic."
THR leaders echoed the excitement.
“Our team members are exhausted from nine months of providing intensive care to seriously ill patients with COVID-19, but despite that weariness they continue to care for patients and their families each day,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, Texas Health chief executive officer. “The vaccine will help protect these heroes as they continue to serve the people in our communities.”
Health care workers across North Texas expressed their excitement for getting the long-awaited vaccine. Texas Health Presbyterian Flower Mound employees received their vaccine Wednesday as well.
“It’s an emotional day for all of us and a victorious day in the history of medicine,” Sujatha Krishnan, MD, who works at Texas Health Presbyterian Flower Mound said on a video the hospital created to document the event.
“The studies with which this vaccine has come out today is robust, and the data of the efficacy and safety is very convincing,” she said.
Others explained why they got the vaccine.
“I got the vaccine at exactly 11:30 (a.m.),” said Clint Sullivan, a respiratory therapy nurse. “It was great. I didn’t feel a thing. Honestly I want to do this to project not just myself but my family, my friends and everybody I work with at the hospital.”
The vaccine requires a second dose approximately three weeks later.
Front line workers and those in assisted living facilities are expected to be among the first to get the vaccine.
Following vaccination, it is still critical to wear masks, maintain social distancing and practice hand hygiene, the THR stated.
