The Art Gallery at Collin College will host “TheAnnual Art Faculty Exhibition,” from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18 at the Plano Campus (Spring Creek).
The annual exhibition features artwork by art professors in the Fine Arts Division of Collin College. The diversity of media and styles makes this show a unique opportunity for students to learn about art courses offered at Collin and for the public to view what the professors create in their own studios. Art courses offered at Collin include 2-D design, 3-D design, ceramics, communication design, digital arts, drawing, figure drawing, jewelry/art metals, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and watercolor.
Visitors are encouraged to bring a lunch and join faculty, staff, and students for the ART CAFÉ Brown Bag Series in the gallery with a guest speaker from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5. A reception will be held, free and open to the public, from 4-7 p.m. on the same day.
The gallery is located on the Plano Campus (Spring Creek), Room A175, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday-Saturday.
For more information about this or other exhibitions, contact Gallery Director Julie Shipp at 972-516-5070 or jshipp@collin.edu. The gallery’s webpage is www.collin.edu/THEARTSgallery .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.