Collin College’s Auteur Film Series will screen “RBG” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Angelika Film Center in Plano.
RBG is a 2018 documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her unique position as an icon of justice, advocating for both men and women facing gender bias. The screening is the first of the Auteur Film Series’ 2019-20 “Cinema of the Body Politic: Civic Action on Screen” selections. Other films in the series include Thank You for Smoking and The Trotsky.
All screenings are free and open to the public. Doors open 30 minutes before the film begins, and seating is limited. Some material may not be suitable for all audiences. Each film will be followed by a panel discussion led by Collin College faculty and staff.
The Angelika Film Center is located at 7205 Bishop Road, Suite E6 in Plano.
For more information on the Auteur Film Series, including film ratings, visit collin.edu/academics/auteurfilms or contact Carolyn Perry at cperry@collin.edu. The Auteur Film Series is supported by the Academic Affairs division at Collin College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.