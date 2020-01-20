Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial has been designated a Level III trauma center by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), one of only 57 Level III medical centers in Texas.
In the last fiscal year, 15,446 people visited the emergency department at Baylor Scott & White – Centennial.
"We are excited to achieve the Level III trauma designation," said Ryan Gebhart, president, Baylor Scott & White – Centennial. "I commend everyone, including our EMS and first responders, who worked diligently at achieving the Level III trauma designation. This designation furthers our mission and commitment to serve the community."
At a Level III trauma facility, as designated by DSHS, emergency medicine physicians and nurses are required to have trauma-specific continuing education and maintain specialized certification in trauma and resuscitation. This training is vital in the assessment and stabilization of trauma patients.
“Baylor Scott & White - Centennial obtaining the state designation as a Level III trauma center in such a short period of time showcases the phenomenal commitment our caregivers and leaders have in serving our community," said Lam Le, MD, trauma medical director, Baylor Scott & White – Centennial. “We look forward to caring for our patients and community with quality care and the highest level of service.”
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial becomes the 16th hospital in the Baylor Scott & White Health system to earn designation as a trauma center. The hospital also is a Level II-designated primary stroke facility by DSHS.
For more information about the hospital’s program and services, visit bswhealth.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.