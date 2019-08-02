U.S. News & World Report this past week recognized Baylor Scott & White Health in its 2019-20 Best Hospitals list, and Baylor Scott & White Health is the most awarded not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas for the second year in a row.
“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team members’ commitments to making healthcare better for those we serve,” said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “We are honored to once again be included on this prestigious list; but most importantly, we remain laser focused in our work to consistently deliver high-value, affordable care with an exceptional experience.”
How to Use the Ratings and Rankings With more information than ever before to help them select a care provider, consumers can be empowered with the information in the U.S. News Best Hospitals list.
Now in its 30th year, the list helps patients and caregivers find the best medical centers for themselves and their families by scoring hospitals based on several factors, including survival, patient safety, nurse staffing and more. Hospitals are ranked nationally in specialties from cancer to urology and rated in common procedures and conditions, such as heart bypass surgery, hip and knee replacement and COPD. Hospitals are also ranked regionally within states and major metro areas.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers Among the Nation’s Top Hospitals for Specialty Care For the 2019-20 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty, including two Baylor Scott & White medical centers.
Four of the system’s hospitals are also recognized as “High Performing” in at least one specialty, meaning they are among the top 10 percent in the nation.
• Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano is ranked #27 in the nation for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
• Baylor University Medical Center is ranked #45 nationally in Gynecology. High performing medical specialties recognized as being in the top 10% in the nation include Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Nephrology and Orthopedics.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple is recognized as High Performing and among the top 10% in the nation for two specialties: Nephrology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano is named High Performing and among the top 10% in the nation in both Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
• Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Dallas earned a High Performing rating and is among the top 10 percent in the nation for Rehabilitation.
To qualify for ranking consideration, hospitals in 12 of those specialties had to be a teaching hospital and have a sufficient number of beds or a sufficient level of important medical technology. To remain eligible, hospitals had to meet a series of progressively tougher standards to be ranked in those 12 specialties.
Two Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers in Texas’ Top Ten
In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognizes hospitals that excel across multiple areas of care including specialty and common procedures and conditions. This year, U.S. News ranked Baylor Scott & White’s flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple among the top ten in the state: Baylor University Medical Center was ranked #4 in Texas and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple was ranked No. 7 in Texas.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Baylor University Medical Center is ranked No. 2 and Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth is ranked No. 5. Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers Rated High-Performing Hospitals for Common Procedures & Conditions In total, U.S. News named 15 Baylor Scott & White medical centers as “High Performing” in at least one of nine possible common procedures and conditions:
• Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery and COPD.
• Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas* is rated high performing in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Centennial is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Irving is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure and COPD.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock is rated high performing in Congestive Heart Failure and Hip Replacement.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple is rated high performing in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Knee Replacement and Lung Cancer Surgery.
• Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Uptown* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.
• Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital – Arlington* is rated high performing in Hip Replacement.
• Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital – Tyler* is rated high performing in Knee Replacement.
• Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Denton* is rated high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery and Congestive Heart Failure.
• Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano* is rated high performing in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure and Lung Cancer Surgery.
• Baylor Surgical Hospital at Las Colinas is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.
• Baylor University Medical Center is rated high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery, Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Hip Replacement and Lung Cancer Surgery.
• North Central Surgical Center is rated high performing in Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement.
For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.
