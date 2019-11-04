Service Above Self Khyla Bellamy

Pictured are, from left, Frisco Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Mills, award recipient Khyla Bellamy and award Chairman Will Russell.

 Courtesy of Will Russell

Firefighter/Paramedic Khyla Bellamy, of the Frisco Fire Department, has been honored with the Rotary Club of Frisco’s 1st Responders “Service Above Self” award.

Service Above Self. To Rotarians, this is a motto to live by, a release by the Rotary Club stated. But to the men and women serving Frisco in our police and fire departments, it is a way of life. This award is to recognize Frisco’s 1st Responders that best demonstrate “Service Above Self.”  

Each quarter, the Rotary Club of Frisco alternates awarding a deserving member of the Frisco Fire Department and Frisco Police Department. The recipient is identified by the command staff of the respective department, and other than having demonstrated “service above self” the qualifications and selection are determined by that department. 

As a member of the squad program, Bellamy has received additional training that enables here to administer blood products in a pre-hospital setting and administer medications designed to sedate patients so that EMS can provide specialized care. Bellamy was also voted by her peers as the 2018 Frisco Fire Department Paramedic of the Year. 

Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Mills assisted in the award presentation.

“Khyla continually displays a quiet confidence, always willing to do what’s needed to make Frisco Fire better, and serve the citizens of Frisco with honor, courage and commitment,” Mills said. “I can remember being her battalion chief and not knowing what to think. It wasn’t long before I found out that if I was hurt or needed help, she is the one that I would want to be there. Khyla is an elite paramedic. She is a member of our Squad group which is comprised of highly trained paramedics that can do procedures such as giving blood and other life saving treatments. I couldn’t be happier that Khyla was chosen for this recognition as she demonstrates the core values of the Frisco Fire Department in every way.”

Will Russell, the award's creator and program chair, added, "We are all inspired by Firefighter/Paramedic Khyla Bellamy, and it’s our honor to provide her, and Frisco’s elite first responders, with this recognition for their service to the community.”

The Rotary Club of Frisco meets Thursdays at noon at the Crest Infiniti Center on State Highway 121. There is an open invitation for all to join in making a positive impact in the community, both locally and globally.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments