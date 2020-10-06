Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) will host Chrysalis Ball, its largest fundraising event of the year, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Since its inception, the annual gala has been the single largest funding source for the Clubs’ programs that positively impact the lives of thousands of youth in Collin County. For the first time ever, this year’s Chrysalis Ball presented by Capital One will be held as a virtual event and will be live streamed at bgccc.org/2020gala.
Capital One returns as the presenting underwriter for the 10th year. The gala will feature the sounds of Grammy Award-Winning country music trio Lady A, with the band slated to perform a live set of songs from a recording collection boasting 10 number one hit singles and the 9x platinum hit “Need You Now.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on silent and live auction items, including unique opportunities like an exclusive Champagne Night with Lady A, which includes a 30-minute virtual happy hour with the band for up to 25 people, tickets to one of their 2021 concerts as well as passes to meet the band prior to the show.
Tickets to the virtual gala are available on the event website for $50, with all proceeds going directly to Club programs and operations. The theme of this year’s Chrysalis Ball is “It’s a Beautiful Day in our Neighborhood,” highlighting the resilience of the Clubs during these unprecedented times and serving as a reminder that it takes kindness, love and unity to end divisiveness and make our communities stronger than ever.
BGCCC will kick off the evening with a special Live from the Red Carpet broadcast, where kids from the Clubs will line the red carpet to say thanks and show their appreciation for supporters watching the event. A special music video featuring an ensemble cast of Collin County superstars will follow.
“I began my journey with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County in June, and in my short time have gotten to see firsthand the incredible ability of the Clubs to impact real change in the community and the lives of the young people it serves,” said Marianne Radley, CEO of BGCCC. “To be able to showcase our students and Clubs to a wider audience is truly exciting and I encourage people to join us for a night of positivity and inclusion as we shine a spotlight on some of the people that make this community such a special place.”
Last year’s gala exceeded the million-dollar goal for gross revenue for the fourth straight year. The annual fundraiser continues to be a critical component for the Clubs to do more good in the community—nearly half of BGCCC’s annual operating budget comes from funds raised at the gala. Funding from this year’s event will be earmarked for a variety of different initiatives, created in response to the pandemic, including mental health and emotional wellness programs such as the recently launched Virtual Support Program that extends the daily operating schedule, allowing the Club to remain open and provide support from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to students grade K-8.
“We couldn’t pull off this great event without the support of all of our underwriters and sponsors and we’re incredibly grateful to them as well as our attendees and individual supporters that are committed to making the Chrysalis Ball a success year after year,” said Jerron Smith, board president of BGCCC. “2020 has of course been a year like no other, and the funding from the Chrysalis Ball is more critical than ever as we roll out new programs and services to meet the changing needs of our students and families.”
For more information about underwriting, sponsorships, individual tickets, auction item donations or general questions, visit bgccc.org/2020gala, or contact 469-888-4620.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has been meeting the needs of children in Collin County since 1968. BGCCC’s mission is “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” The organization currently serves over 10,100 children each year through its after-school, summer and outreach programs with branches in Frisco, McKinney and Plano and a satellite facility in Princeton.
