Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) celebrated National Boys & Girls Club Week highlighting the life changing programs the Boys & Girls Club offers to children and teens in Collin County.
As part of the week, some 4,700 Boys & Girls Clubs across America and on U.S. military installations worldwide hosted weeklong celebrations featuring the many ways that Boys & Girls Clubs are doing whatever it takes to help youth stay on track as the nation begins to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Many of the week’s celebrations focused on our ability to provide safe places, academic support, workforce readiness, and health and wellness programs.
The week ended with a special celebratory Blue & White balloon release at each of the Clubs honoring our local heroes. The Frisco Club’s event had the city’s Mayor Jeff Cheney, Fire Chief Mark Piland, Chief of Police Dave Pilson, City Councilman Dan Stricklin, and members of the fire and law enforcement community in attendance.
“Day in and day out, our Boys & Girls Club staff deliver quality experiences that make a difference in a youth’s life beyond their time at the Club. Research shows that kids who attend their local Boys & Girls Club on a regular basis are also more likely to have positive self-esteem, volunteer, and be engaged in school,” said BGCCC Chief Executive Officer Marianne Radley. “National Boys & Girls Club Week is a special time when we celebrate our committed staff members and welcome the community to witness the amazing impact Clubs have on the lives of kids and teens.”
Other activities held during National Boys & Girls Club Week at BGCCC included: Trivia Bowl, the Career Day Parade, a Zumba Dance Party, ‘Me & My Brush’ Art Day, a basketball tournament and the ‘Get Up and Play’ Field Day Event.
Learn more about programs and activities offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County at bgccc.org or by calling 469-444-8888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.