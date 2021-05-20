Kenneth Chapman Jr.

Legacy Christian Academy announced the appointment of Kenneth Chapman Jr. to its Board of Trustees.

Chapman has served as an education consultant and higher education administrator and is a member of the instructional faculty at Texas Christian University’s Neeley School of Business. Chapman has held notable administration positions at Oklahoma State University, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist University, and Dallas College. His unique perspective of the higher education landscape sets him apart. 

A frequent speaker at Legacy, addressing both faculty and staff, he presented at a recent PEP Talk as part of our parenting education program. Chapman also consults with various Christian schools across the country on best practices and gospel-centered work in the area of Kingdom Unity.

“I’m excited to join the board at LCA because there’s no better way to serve God than through Christian education,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in the integration of faith and learning, and to be able to serve at Legacy is an honor and privilege.”

Chapman was born and raised in Del City, a small suburb of Oklahoma City. He received a bachelor’s degree in public relations and mass communications from the University of Central Oklahoma and earned both a master’s degree in education and a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Oklahoma.

Chapman and his wife, Kimberley, have four sons: Kenneth III, Kole, Karter, and Karson – all under the age of 14. After four boys and many prayers, God blessed them with a daughter, Kenley, the K who completes their family.

The Chapmans are proud members of their church’s Frisco-based Life-Changing Christian Faith Fellowship. As an associate pastor, Chapman is committed, he says, to showing the love and the word of God to all.

Says Head of School Bill McGee, “I’m thrilled that Dr. Kenneth Chapman has accepted our invitation to serve on the LCA Board of Trustees. He adds value to our board with his years of experience in higher education, his pastoral background, and his commitment to Kingdom Unity from a thoroughly biblical perspective. I’ve come to appreciate and enjoy his passion, his humor, and his wisdom. Legacy will benefit from this godly man of integrity who aligns with our mission and core values.”

“We’re grateful that Kenneth will serve LCA as a trustee,” says Legacy Board Chair Brad Brenneman. “Dr. Chapman offers us highly valuable expertise in private K–12 Christian education. We’re excited about the insights he’ll bring to our board.”

“I’m humbled that God would allow me the opportunity to be part of such a great school,” Chapman said. “I’m looking forward to serving our families, faculty, and staff, and to working with Mr. McGee and the board to ensure that our school will change the world for the cause of Christ foremost for God's glory and then for our benefit as his children.”

