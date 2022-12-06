Edoko Sushi & Robata has a diverse menu. According to their website, Robata is translated as “around the fireplace," which is an ancient Japanese custom of cooking in a charcoal-fired hearth. They offer premium sake, Japanese beer and handcrafted cocktails. Customers say it's some of the best sushi they have found, they had large pieces of sashimi and everything was fresh and refreshing and the chef's special sashimi is the best ones they have ever had.
Some menu items that Kyodai Handrool & Sushi Bar serves are orange yellowtail sashimi, nigiri and a variety of sushi rolls. Customers say the sushi is so fresh that it will melt in your mouth. Others say not only is the food amazing, the service is top of the world and the staff are very attentive and alert.
Location: 16100 TX-121 building B, Suite 200, Frisco
Sakura Sushi & Sake Bar uses fresh and natural ingredients. They also have an authentic atmosphere. Some items on their menu include tuna tower, monster crab and chicken teriyaki. Customers say the quality of food is good, reasonably priced and delicious and they have the best chicken teriyaki.
Sushi Zen is a Japanese cafe that presents all-you-can-eat sushi for lunch and dinner. They are a locally-owned business and serve classic sushi. Customers say it is the best quality sushi for the price, the staff is personable, they have large portions and customers loved the tempura California roll.
