Classes resumed Wednesday at a Frisco ISD high school after the campus was closed for two days in reaction to threats the school received.

The reopening of Lone Star High School, which comes after district administrators and Frisco police responded to threats that were directed at the campus, comes with some changes for students.

“Over the last two days, the Frisco Police Department completed an extensive K9 and officer sweep of the Lone Star campus and did not find anything that posed a threat or was suspicious,” Principal Keith Tolleson said in a Tuesday afternoon email to parents, staff and students. “Additionally, no person has entered the building without being monitored by Frisco ISD security and Frisco PD since Monday morning.”

Tolleson said there would be increased police presence on campus for the remainder of the week. In addition, backpacks and large bags will not be allowed and students should only carry essential items. In addition, student hall passes will be limited to “essential business only.” School staff will also monitor hallways as well as exit and entry points. The measures come out of an abundance of caution, Tolleson said.

Classes and events at the school were canceled Monday after threats were received both on Friday and on Sunday against the school. The first threat was received as a social media post, and the second came in the form of an email Sunday night.

“Our department will exhaust all means necessary to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff,” the Frisco Police Department said in a written statement on Monday. “We are working diligently with Frisco ISD and other partners to investigate these threats and find those responsible.”

The department declined to provide further comment on Wednesday.

“With the Lone Star High School threat, Frisco ISD joins an unfortunate list of districts in the area, state and nation grappling with social media threats in the past couple of weeks,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said in a Monday letter to high school and middle school parents. “Frisco ISD and the Frisco Police Department are thankful for the cooperation of federal authorities who are actively working on the investigation.”

Waldrip said students or parents with additional information on the Lone Star High School threat can contact 972-292-6010 or 911. They can also send anonymous tips by texting “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411.

Families can report concerns anonymously to the campus 24 hours a day through STOPit.

Waldrip said the investigation is ongoing and that neither the district nor Frisco police can speak to the details of the threats.

“Please remind your students that while they may be ‘joking’ about having a weapon or threatening harm to a school campus, the punishment by law is at minimum a Class-A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail,” Waldrip stated. “The punishment can be as severe as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison. Frisco ISD supports the full prosecution of any individual that threatens harm to our students, staff and campuses.”

“The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority of our campus and district,” Tolleson said Tuesday. “We will remain vigilant in providing a safe school environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.”