Denton County Commissioner Hugh Coleman on Wednesday filed for re-election for Precinct 1. The following is a press release issued by Coleman:
County Commissioner Hugh Coleman formalized his bid for re-election on Wednesday by filing his paperwork for a place on the March 3 Republican Primary ballot with Denton County GOP Chair Janie Howell.
Since taking office in 2009, Coleman has consistently been one of Denton County’s leading advocates for fiscal restraint, open and transparent government, limiting growth in government and improvement of our roadways and infrastructure.
Along with his re-election announcement, Coleman released a list of endorsements which includes all three of Denton County’s republican state representatives, 16 area mayors, four constables, the sheriff, the county judge and the remainder of his colleagues on the commissioners’ court and 22 Republican precinct chairs.
2019 was a banner year for Coleman’s taxpayer-first agenda. This year, he helped lead the Denton County Commissioners Court in adopting the lowest county tax rate in 33 years. At 0.2153 cents per $100 of property valuation, Coleman has overseen a 21 percent reduction in the tax rate since 2014. Additionally, he championed and helped pass a property tax freeze for senior citizens. Now all Denton County property owners who are 65 or older will see their county property taxes drop or be capped at their present level.
“As long as I am on the commissioners court, I will do everything in my power to honor the trust the taxpayers have placed in me,” Coleman said. “That means fighting for the taxpayer at every opportunity, protecting those on fixed incomes, advocating for homeowners and local communities, safeguarding government funds and making sure that county services are available to everyone. That sometimes doesn’t always make me the most popular person, but I swore an oath to ensure that our county government will operate in an open, honest, and efficient way, and that’s exactly what I go to work fighting for every day.”
Coleman has been known as a ‘warrior’ for transportation planning during his time in office, a reputation he warmly embraces. He successfully fought for the funding needed with the Texas Department of Transportation to expand FM 423, FM 720, FM 2181, FM 455, FM2499, US 377, FM 2931, FM 1385 and US 380.
All of those projects are either being planned, completed or underway. Additionally, he’s partnered with area cities to expand municipal streets such as Mayhill in Denton, Lake Sharon and Parkridge Boulevard in Corinth, McReynolds Road and Cowling in Sanger, Teal and Stonebrook in Frisco, and Naylor in Crossroads.
He has also opposed the creation of high tax special districts in the unincorporated sections of Denton County. These governmental entities are created for developers to subsidize residential development which he believes impose unnecessarily high taxes, lack transparency and compound community infrastructure problems in rural areas.
“We need a leader on the Denton County Commissioners Court who has the knowledge of local government necessary to ask hard questions and advocate for the interests of Denton County residents,” Coleman continued. “I want our community to develop in a manner in which our children would want to live, and as an attorney, my experience in dealing with land use issues and developers is what is needed in our fast-growing community.”
Coleman advocates for open government and transparency and led by example by publishing on the Precinct One website his campaign finance information, personal financial statement, and developing a monthly electronic mail newsletter.
Coleman said of open government, “I believe transparency and open government are essential to effective government. Know what your elected leaders are doing along with knowledge of who gave money to candidates or official holders is a key piece of information that should be available to every citizen.”
Throughout his tenure on the commissioners’ court, Coleman has been a strong proponent of attracting companies to the area who will create real jobs and lasting employment. These efforts include the hiring of a director of economic development and advocating for a series of companies to relocate to the area, including HOLT Caterpillar in Little Elm, the PGA to Frisco, a Target Distribution Center and a Tyson Distribution Center in Denton.
“I am proud of my record in office, and I am grateful to all of our trusted Republican and civic leaders who are standing behind me for re-election,” Coleman concluded. “Together, I am confident that we will win in March and continue giving the taxpayers of Precinct 1 the knowledgeable and experienced advocate they deserve on the commissioners’ court.”
In addition to his service on the commissioners’ court, Coleman is an accomplished attorney and small businessman with a long record of commitment to the Denton County Community and the Republican Party as a precinct chair, an assistant district attorney/counsel to the sheriff’s office, a city attorney, and a municipal prosecutor.
He is a past president of the Denton County Bar Association and is a past president of the Denton County Young Lawyers Association. Coleman is also a past director of the Texas Young Lawyer's Association, receiving the President's Award of Merit for exemplary service to the public and bar in 2003 and 2005.
He has served on the Foundation Board for North Central Texas College and the Children's Place Pre-School Board, is also a past District Committee Member for the Boy Scouts of America – Longhorn Council, Frontier Trails District, a past board member of the Denton Salvation Army Advisory Board, and is a past board member of Community in Schools for North Texas.
He is active with the Denton Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scout Troop 65 and the State Bar of Texas Local Services Committee.
Coleman and his wife, Bernadette, who works for the Denton County Special Education Cooperative and is a regent at Texas Women’s University, reside in Denton with their two children, Ben and Helena.
He is a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio and a graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law. The Coleman Family are members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where Hugh has served as an elder.
To find out more about Hugh Coleman, visit his website at hughcoleman.com. You can also connect with him on Facebook @HughColeman2020 or on Twitter @HughEColeman.
