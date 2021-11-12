An undercover operation conducted by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of 16 men for online solicitation of a minor.
The office announced Thursday that as part of “Operation Safe Halloween,” which ran from Oct. 26-28, investigators targeted suspects who use the internet to prey on adolescent children.
The operation involved a partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations. Two people were charged with possession of child pornography and 16 were charged with online solicitation of a minor.
Court records indicate that one of the individuals, 36-year-old Eric Andersen, is from McKinney and that another, 29-year-old Richard Pickett, is from Frisco.
The office said Thursday that it expected three more people would be arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.
Electronic devices used by the individuals will be forensically examined, which the office said could result in more charges.
“If you come to Collin County with the intent to prey upon and abuse our children, we will lock you up, and our District Attorney will send you to prison,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a press release. “Heed my words…we will do what is necessary to protect our children.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.