Hispanic Heritage Month
Courtesy of Fernando F.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month at Collin College with events in September and October. Free and open to the public, book exhibits of Hispanic authors will be featured at the college’s Plano Campus (Spring Creek), 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy; Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge), 9700 Wade Blvd.; and McKinney Campus (Central Park), 2200 W. University Drive, throughout September and October. Additional events listed below will be held at the campuses in Plano and Frisco and are also free and open to the public.

September Events:

Cara Mia Theatre: Living La Vida Indocumentada

Tuesday, Sept. 17

1-2:15 p.m.

Plano Campus (Spring Creek) Living Legends Conference Center

Display: Posters, Artifacts, and Books from the Hispanic World

Tuesday, Sept. 17-Tuesday, Oct. 15

Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) library

Evolution Tango

Thursday, Sept. 19

Noon-1 p.m.

Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium

Poster Exhibit

Monday, Sept. 23-Wednesday, Sept. 25

Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium

Movie screening: Un Traductor

Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Thursday, Sept. 26

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. and 2:30-3:20 p.m.

Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge), University Hall 131

Domino & Spanish Scrabble Games

Thursday, Sept. 26

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium

October Events:

Table Games

Thursday, Oct. 3

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge), University Hall atrium

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Noon-1 p.m.

Plano Campus (Spring Creek) atrium

Movie Screening: “Coco”

Tuesday, Oct. 8

6-9 p.m.

Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge) library, room 135

Movie Screening: “Coco”

Thursday, Oct. 10

6-9 p.m.

Plano Campus (Spring Creek), C103

Poet Javier Zamora

Tuesday, Oct. 15

2:30 p.m.

Plano Campus (Spring Creek) Living Legends Conference Center

Hispanic Heritage Month at Collin College is sponsored by the Center for Scholarly and Civic Engagement, Academic Affairs, and the Student Activity Fee Advisory Committee. For more information, contact Dulce de Castro at ddecastro@collin.edu.

