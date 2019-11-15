Veterans
Collin College has been named to the “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020” rankings by "Military Times." This is the eighth time the college has earned this distinction and it comes in the college’s 35th anniversary year.

“Collin College is committed to providing student veterans with the resources and academic services they need to reach their educational goals,” Collin College Executive Vice President Dr. Sherry Schumann said. “We strive to create a supportive environment for all of our students, and we are humbled by the continued recognition of the efforts targeted to our service members by 'Military Times.'”

Collin College ranked 19th in the nation and was one of only three Texas community colleges to make the “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020” list. Rankings are based on publicly available data and survey results assessing veteran and military services and rates of academic achievement at colleges and universities across the country. Institutions were evaluated in categories including college culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, and cost/financial aid. 

Collin College served more than 1,460 veterans in 2018-19 when the survey was conducted. The district works to ensure that veterans have the support they need to get the most out of their college experience. Information on financial aid, Veterans Affairs education benefits, personal counseling, and membership in the Student Veterans of America is available through the college’s Veterans Resource Center (collin.edu/studentresources/veteransresources).

The “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020” rankings are published in the print issues of "Army Times," "Navy Times," "Air Force Times" and "Marine Corps Times" on newsstands now; and online at rebootcamp.militarytimes.com. "Military Times’" series of “Best for Vets” rankings includes: “Best for Vets: Colleges,” “Best for Vets: Employers,” “Best for Vets: Places to Live,” and “Best for Vets: Franchises.” See the two-year school rankings at charts.militarytimes.com/chart/16.

