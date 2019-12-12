The Collin County Business Alliance (CCBA) celebrated eight years of success during its anniversary luncheon featuring speakers focused on the future of the state, and the country.
Anderson Cooper of CNN and Margaret Spellings, president and CEO of Texas 2036 talked with a group of 350 business and community leaders about critical issues facing the country, and specifically North Texas, including the future of the economy, healthcare, education and other critical issues facing every community.
“For the last eight years, the CCBA has embodied the belief that we can achieve much more together than separately,” said Sanjiv Yajnik, chairman of the CCBA. “As we work together to create innovations that shape the future, we simultaneously seek to learn from respected leaders who can broaden our thinking. I’m grateful that Anderson and Margaret shared perspectives from both the state and national level, which contributed to our greater understanding as we continue to build a thriving Collin County.”
“Like CCBA, Texas 2036 is thinking long-term about the most important things like educating the workforce, infrastructure and transportation and how well the government is working to meet the needs of our citizens,” Spellings said. “I commend the CCBA for convening these types of events that encourage discussions about the future of our communities.”
Local business leader Craig Hall, chairman and founder of the Dallas-based HALL Group, received the CCBA Annual Leadership Award for his work and support of innovation and entrepreneurship. Hall, an early trailblazer in Collin County, began building offices in the late 90’s when much of the area was still rural land. Today, the complex now known as Hall Park, is a thriving economic hub in the heart of Frisco.
“Businesses are vital to the growth of our communities and economy. I am honored to receive this award from a well-respected organization that plays an active role in supporting the success of Collin County, while increasing the quality of life and work for individuals across North Texas,” Hall said.
As the CCBA moves into its ninth year, the organization is focused on one of the most important topics yet, the 2020 Census. It recently launched the “CollinCountyCounts” campaign to ensure everyone who lives in the county is counted in the 2020 Census. As congressional seats, funding for education, housing and infrastructure, and new business growth are all at stake when the count is complete, accuracy is critical to the county’s future.
Since 2011, the CCBA has been a catalyst for conversations about critical issues such as water, education, transportation and many others that help ensure that Collin County remains a vibrant community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.