The following are results from the local races in Tuesday's Republican and Democratic Primary Elections:
Collin County
Republican
Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Darrell Hale 6,516 57.1
Steve Terrell 4,897 42.9
Collin County Constable, Precinct 1
Mike Vance 3,540 60.0
Shane Williams 2,364 40.0
Tax assessor
Kenneth Maun 22,666 57.9
Scott Grigg 16,512 42.1
Democratic
Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Carol Scarborough 4,207 50.1
Courtney Brooks 4,192 49.9
Texas House of Representatives, District 66
Sharon Hirsch 5,430 63.4
Aimee Garza Lopez 3,140 36.6
Texas House of Representatives, District 67
Tom Adair 3,122 35.7
Rocio Gosewehr Hernandez 2,290 26.2
Lorenzo Sanchez 2,244 25.7
Anthony Lo 1,085 12.4
Texas House of Representatives, District 89
Sugar Ray Ash 3,490 53.0
Jon Cocks 3,101 47.0
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3
Sean McCaffity 14,424 44.8
Lulu Seikaly 14,334 44.6
Tanner Do 3,419 10.6
Denton County
Republican
Texas Representative District 106
Jared Patterson, 13,651 76.1
James Trombley, 4,285 23.9
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Hugh Coleman, 10,150 49.3
Ryan Williams, 10,423 50.7
Sheriff
Tracy Murphree, 36,107 62.3
Brian “Wilkie” Wilkinson, 14,926 25.8
Dugan Broomfield, 6,915 11.9
Democratic
Texas Senator District 12 (99 of 150 precincts reporting)
Randy Daniels, 14,107 41.0
Shadi Zitoon, 20,289 59.0
