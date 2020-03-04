The following are results from the local races in Tuesday's Republican and Democratic Primary Elections:

Collin County

Republican

Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Darrell Hale    6,516    57.1

Steve Terrell    4,897    42.9

Collin County Constable, Precinct 1

Mike Vance    3,540    60.0

Shane Williams    2,364    40.0

Tax assessor

Kenneth Maun    22,666    57.9

Scott Grigg    16,512    42.1

Democratic

Collin County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Carol Scarborough    4,207    50.1

Courtney Brooks    4,192    49.9

Texas House of Representatives, District 66

Sharon Hirsch    5,430    63.4

Aimee Garza Lopez    3,140    36.6

Texas House of Representatives, District 67

Tom Adair    3,122    35.7

Rocio Gosewehr Hernandez    2,290    26.2

Lorenzo Sanchez    2,244    25.7

Anthony Lo    1,085    12.4

Texas House of Representatives, District 89

Sugar Ray Ash    3,490    53.0

Jon Cocks    3,101    47.0

U.S. House of Representatives, District 3

Sean McCaffity    14,424    44.8

Lulu Seikaly    14,334    44.6

Tanner Do    3,419    10.6

Denton County

Republican

Texas Representative District 106

Jared Patterson, 13,651    76.1

James Trombley, 4,285    23.9

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Hugh Coleman, 10,150    49.3

Ryan Williams, 10,423    50.7

Sheriff

Tracy Murphree, 36,107    62.3

Brian “Wilkie” Wilkinson, 14,926    25.8

Dugan Broomfield, 6,915    11.9

Democratic

Texas Senator District 12 (99 of 150 precincts reporting)

Randy Daniels, 14,107    41.0

Shadi Zitoon, 20,289    59.0 

