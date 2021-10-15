A Collin County man was arrested on charges of impersonating a district court judge.
Steven Weinstein, a 54-year-old Plano resident, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with impersonating a public servant, according to Collin County records. He was arrested again on Monday for possession of a controlled substance.
Asst. Chief Deputy Nick Bristow of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Weinstein posed as a judge in an attempt to get money from a victim.
According to an affidavit, a Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigator was assigned to contact Judge Tom Nowak of the 366th District Court about someone possibly impersonating the judge. The investigator contacted the judge on Oct. 2 and confirmed that someone was impersonating Nowak in text messages.
According to the affidavit, Weinstein texted one person from two different numbers, posing as Nowak from one. In one instance, Weinstein said he was having lunch with Nowak from one phone number and then texted the person from a different phone number saying he was Nowak, according to the affidavit.
“Affiant found that Judge Nowak did not have lunch with Weinstein and does not know Weinstein,” the affidavit states. “Affiant found that Weinstein has an active bar card but with an address in Puerto Rico.”
Bristow confirmed that pursuant to a search warrant, deputies found cash, drugs and fraudulent FBI credentials.
On Tuesday, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Weinstein had been charged with possession of a controlled substance and that he was being held at the Collin County Detention Facility with a $500,000 bond amount.
Bristow said Weinstein posted bond and was released from the Collin County jail on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.