The Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Saturday press release that 11-year-old Sophie Long, who has been missing since July, was found in a foreign country and is in protective custody.
Arrangements are being made for her return to her family in the United States, the office stated.
Long was reported missing in July and was believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long, possibly en-route to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico or Argentina, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The office did not specify which country Sophie Long had been found.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office stated Saturday that Michael Long is in custody on a felony warrant for interference with child custody, and the United States government is working on the extradition of Long back to Collin County.
“Many months of determined work by my deputies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals paid off this morning,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. “We are so happy that Sophie is safe.”
The office said no additional information regarding the case will be released until she is back on U.S. soil.
