In the midst of a staffing shortage, some Collin County inmates will be housed at a third-party jail facility starting this month.
During a Dec. 17 special meeting, Collin County Commissioners approved in a 3-0 vote to approve a contract between the county and LaSalle Corrections to host some inmates in its facilities. Commissioners Susan Fletcher and Duncan Webb were not present at the meeting.
The move comes as the Collin County Sheriff’s Office faces a detention officer staffing shortage of 22%. Sheriff Jim Skinner said out of 281 authorized positions, the county has 63 openings. The numbers fit into a nationwide trend of staff shortages in county jails.
According to a memo Skinner wrote to commissioners, the shortage, paired with a rotating mandatory overtime requirement that has been in place since October, has increased work and stress on detention staff and has led to several resignations.
In response to emailed questions from Star Local Media, Skinner said a sheriff might require overtime in order to meet minimum staffing requirements during times of unusually high inmate populations or during an unusual shortage of detention officers.
“Mandatory overtime takes its toll, however, and it may become prudent for a sheriff to house inmates elsewhere, at least temporarily,” Skinner said. “This eases the pressure on staff and helps keep inmate care up to standards.”
Skinner said the county plans to house up to 100 to 150 inmates in LaSalle’s correction facilities.
“Although we may be able to house 10–50 in other county jails until we can reopen all the county jail’s housing areas,” he said.
Collin County has previously housed inmates in other jails, Skinner said. During the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, the county did so to improve working conditions in light of inmate populations and staff openings.
While reduced activity levels and COVID-19 measures resulted in a smaller jail population for most of 2020 and 2021, Skinner said a shortage became more severe in August and September as both the jail population and detention officer openings increased. He said the county detention facility’s inmate population has remained in the mid-900s, and sometimes passed 1,000, for several weeks.
According to the contract approved Dec. 17, the agreement will be in effect for one year unless terminated earlier. The agreement is also slated to automatically renew for four additional one-year periods unless either party gives a 30-day written notice.
Skinner said the total cost of housing inmates out of the county depends on the number of inmates and the time involved, adding that predicting the extent of potential housing need was almost impossible to do.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the County spent between $500,000 and $1.5 million on temporary jail housing in Fiscal Year 2022,” he said.
Skinner said counties may also need to house inmates during a jail expansion, which Collin County is looking ahead to in the form of a three-phase project.
“The Collin County Commissioners Court and I will do their best to manage the use of out-of-county housing for Collin County inmates,” Skinner said. “They understand the difficulties occasioned by remote housing on these persons and their families and friends. They also appreciate the costs to taxpayers. As the local population grows and the economy and workforce change, the county must plan and finance new construction and stay competitive as an employer.”
