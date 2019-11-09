Frisco, TX (75034)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near freezing. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.