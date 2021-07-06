Melissa Bankard of Frisco is a successful insurance agent for Texas Farmers Insurance in Richardson (AgencyForce), and she says a lot of that success can be attributed to her newfound love of social media. Ironically, it’s not the posts about insurance that has gained her a solid following. Even she says insurance talk can be boring. It’s her adventures in gardening, misadventures in cooking and stories of raising backyard chickens that people seem to connect with the most.
How did you become an awesome Texas Farmers Insurance agent?
My dad was an insurance agent, so it was a family thing. My dad did it, so I wanted to do it, too. I’ve been in the industry for over 25 years. I’ve done about every role you can think of in the insurance world. Being in an agency is my favorite, and second is being an adjuster. I like sending out those paychecks one by one.
You’re quite active on social media. Where did your background in the digital arena come from?
I’m the most watched insurance agent in the country. But I had never posted anything to social media in my life before January, 2018. You couldn’t find me anywhere. I was in Nowhereville. But I decided to start when I became a new business owner because I was broke and had no money. Other agents could afford mailing pieces and billboards. But I wasn’t in that position. So social media was the way I had to do it. I posted something, and I said “more to come.” I didn’t know if I would do another one. But I got great response and one led to another. I thought one post a week would be overkill, but now I do two or three a day. And 99 percent of it isn’t even about my career.
What makes your insurance agency stand out?
People like to know who they’re buying insurance from. They want to know who that person is. I want people to know that they can text me at 11 p.m. and let me know that their pipes are broken. Social media lets people get to know you like that. And I specialize in being a goofball. That’s my personality.
Rumor has it you raise chickens. Tell us about that.
I just thought it was a neat idea. It really came out of nowhere. But I have a house now, and I don’t live in an HOA, so I thought I’d buy some chickens. On the way home from picking them up they laid eggs in my car. They’re the best pets ever … they give us dinner. It’s been great.
Are you a grill master? What’s your specialty?
I’m a grilling newbie. I bought a house that came with an outdoor grill. I’ve given it a try, but I’ve had a couple of hashtag fails. I’ve made videos about it that are mostly what not to do. Basically if I walk away and my hair is still intact then it’s a win. I’m a terrible cook. One time I tried scrambled eggs, and they were gray and slimy. My dog walked away from it. In fact my best videos on it have been blooper reels.
What’s your advice to people who want to use social media to help their company?
I tell people that everyone has 60 seconds of interesting things a day they can post. Just hit record. It’s not about quality, it’s about quantity. And be sure to create something you can sustain. Find something that interests you. For me it’s raising backyard chickens and gardening. Just post something you enjoy doing, even if it doesn’t have to do with the product that you’re selling. People are getting to know me – chickens are me, hairless cats are me, being a terrible cook is me.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s the one item you couldn’t live without?
Cheez Whiz, Cheez Whiz, Cheez Whiz. I put it on everything.
What types of insurance does your agency provide?
Home, life, auto, boat, business … if you care about it, you need to protect it. And I spend zero dollars on marketing it. I’d say 90 percent of my business comes from social media. People tell me, “I feel like I’ve known you forever.” They feel like they know me because they see me every day. But the biggest mistake people can make on social media is to only show the good stuff.
What is an ideal weekend like for you?
I love being at home. Eighty percent of my time is in my backyard. I have a really unsexy life, but it seems to work. I like uneventful weekends.
Favorite movie ever?
I’m actually trying to watch things everyone has seen but me. I’ve never seen “Star Wars” or “Indiana Jones.”
Tell us one thing people would be surprised to know about you.
I’m incredibly, painfully shy. That is the No. 1 thing that’s hard for people to believe.
