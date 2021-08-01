Saba Ilyas serves as the Chair of the Mayoral Ad-hoc Frisco Inclusion Committee. When she’s not working to help promote the idea of a unified Frisco, she works as a clinical coordinator for a cardiac pathologist.
What made you want to be a part of the Frisco Inclusion Committee?
It came from a need to make everyone around me feel seen, heard, and more importantly, respected. Not because of their differences but in spite of them. The Frisco of 2006 was a lot different than the Frisco of 2021. As a young Muslim family who moved from Chicago, I didn’t feel a sense of belonging and at times felt unwelcomed. But as a mom, I knew I had to do my part to change the environment my children grew up in. As an active member of the Islamic Center of Frisco (ICF), I lead the interfaith team to build bridges with other houses of worship. As the first female ICF board member, I had the opportunity to work with many city and community leaders. As the city grew, so did the size of the bridges many of us were building. It was time to work together to collectively advocate for all our communities. The Frisco I know today is so much more welcoming because of that bridge building. In Fall 2019, Under Mayor Cheney’s leadership and with the blessing of the city council I, along with leaders from communities across Frisco, formed the Mayoral Ad-hoc Frisco Inclusion Committee (FIC).
What is the importance of having a community that focuses on diversity and inclusion in Frisco?
A diverse and inclusive environment is one where you can be yourself and have a sense of belonging. It nurtures an environment where you feel included and respected regardless of any differences. As the demographics of Frisco change, now more than ever, it is important we drive diversity and inclusion as a catalyst for understating what makes us unique and build on our shared values to make us stronger together.
What committee programs/activities are you most excited about?
Program: FIC’s Community Conversations is a round table event bringing leaders from a local under-represented community together with city leaders and relevant city departments to discuss important issues, concerns, share insights and feedback regarding their respective community. It is an open and constructive dialogue with a Frisco focus. Our recent community conversation focused on Asian community members as they shared their sentiments about the impact of the rise in hate crimes against their community and their experiences of being immigrants. City leaders gained insights into their struggles and the innate cultural differences which may impact efforts to engage them. Asian community members shared how Frisco has been good for them, their family and careers while sharing ways they can be better supported as fellow Frisconians. Mayor Cheney encouraged attendees to work with our city leaders and FIC to keep the lines of communication open.
Activities: Coming up on Oct. 9, FIC will be partnering with Global Village to present the third annual Global Village 2021, a multicultural festival focused on cross-cultural awareness and celebration of cultural diversity. We will have cultures from Old Frisco to ones all across the globe who make Frisco their home. Simpson Plaza will be lined with booths sharing culture, cuisine, and artisan crafts. Performers will ignite the stage with energetic performances representing their culture. Global Village is free to attend and is a family friendly event. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Simpson Plaza. Bring your neighbors and friends to join this celebration of the “Frisco Fusion.” We are online at https://www.facebook.com/globalvillagefrisco.
How would you define the word inclusion?
“Think of diversity as being invited to a party, and inclusion as actually being asked to dance when you get there.” I read this analogy somewhere and it resonated with me as perfectly defining inclusion. While I can’t do the Tango, I’m always happy to be a part of a Conga line.
What should Frisco residents know about the Frisco Inclusion Committee?
The Frisco Inclusion Committee is for you whether you are a fifth generation Frisconian or a recent arrival. We are online at Facebook.com/OneFriscoTx. FIC ambassadors are fellow Frisconians who take on the role to connect to and serve their respective community. They work to educate, provide creative ideas, and share feedback to proactively engage their community. They help to foster better understanding of the cultural nuances as well as to raise awareness for the needs of their community. We partner with city leaders to establish equity through deliberate collaborative efforts. Together, and with a better mutual understanding, we aspire to enhance the community by celebrating and fostering mutual respect, integrity, and fairness.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I love to entertain, and pre-COVID it was something my husband I both enjoyed. Since COVID, I’ve become a reality tv fan, especially of the The Real Housewives franchise.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what's the one thing you couldn't live without?
Dr. Pepper, soap, or cable TV… this is a serious toss-up.
Favorite movie ever?
American: Disney’s “Tarzan” (1999). Indian: “Umrao Jaan” (1981)
Tell us one thing people would be surprised to know about you.
As the clinical coordinator for cardiac pathologist Dr. William C. Roberts, I get to hold human hearts in my hands. I also have the privilege of helping heart transplant patients see their own heart. Baylor’s Heart to Heart program is a one-of-a-kind program in the nation where heart transplant patients get a chance to understand their illness and hold their heart in their own hands. It’s a surreal and cathartic experience for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.