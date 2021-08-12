Ted Ruybal serves as executive member with the American Legion, Peter J Courcy Post 178 in Frisco. He served in the Air Force for 25 years. He then taught in Dallas for over 20 years. As part of the American Legion, he communicates with and represents the general membership at Post Executive Committee meetings. He has lived in Frisco since 2012.
Where and when did you serve?
I Joined the Air Force in 1968 and retired in 1993. I served at Norton Air Force Base California, McChord Air Force Base, Washington State, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom, Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, Kunsan Air Force Base, South Korea and Brooks Air Force Base, Texas. The Air Force offered me the opportunity to get my college education and to strengthen my leadership skills. I served as an enlisted man and an Officer.
What memories stick out to you from your time serving?
Although I didn't serve in combat zones, The cargo aircraft that I worked on had a vital role in supporting our troops around the world. Our aircraft were involved in humanitarian and military missions. We were vital in every major operation from 1968 through 1993.
How did serving impact you and your worldview?
While serving in the Air Force, I had the opportunity to visit many countries, and what impressed me the most is how everyone envied our way of government. I learned that even though our form of government is not perfect, the majority of the people I interacted with envied us.
What made you join the American Legion?
I joined the American Legion to continue serving our veterans and my community.
Tell us about your role in the organization.
As a member of the American Legion, I served as a training officer, I assist with our oratorical scholarship program for high school students. I also assist with our Boys State program and School Awards program. I visit schools and talks to students about the qualities of good citizenship. I am also a member of our Honor/Color Guard. We serve the community by participating in school openings, business openings, Veterans and Memorial day programs. We also provide closure and honor to our Veterans who have passed.
In your opinion, what are the biggest issues facing the veteran community today?
Our veterans need assistance & recognition from the civilian population. Veterans have given their lives to defend our country from those that are set on destroying our republic. People tend to forget veterans, and it seems that anytime the government needs to cut back programs, the veterans programs are the first to go. Frisco does a wonderful job in recognizing our veterans, but we need to do more to help those veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the homeless veterans and those that have been injured in battle.
What kind of music do you like to listen to?
I listen to all forms of music except opera. Jazz is my favorite.
Do you have a favorite quote?
I like the inspirational quote, "Don't cry over the past, it's gone. Don't stress over the future, it hasn't arrived. Live in the present and make it beautiful."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.