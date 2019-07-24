Congressman Van Taylor’s office is now accepting entries for the 2019 Congressional App Challenge (CAC).
Each year, the Congressional App Challenge presents an opportunity for innovative middle school and high school students to put their skills to work on any platform and in any programming language they desire to create their own app. The winning apps are eligible to be featured in the U.S. Capitol Building and on the Congressional App Challenge website.
"I look forward to seeing the inventive work from students throughout Texas' Third Congressional District,” Taylor said. “As a nation, we must continue to recognize the growing importance of computer science and STEM skills and encourage students to learn more about related career paths. The Congressional App Challenge is an exciting way to foster interest in these critical fields."
The Congressional App Challenge is open to all U.S. high school and middle school in Texas's Third Congressional District. Challenge participants are invited, either as individuals or in teams of up to four, to create and submit their own software app for mobile, tablet, or other computing devices on a platform of their choice.
To participate, students must register online by Oct. 1 prior to submitting their app by the Nov. 1 deadline.
Over 250 members of Congress have registered to host a challenge for their district’s students.
“The Congressional App Challenge is the largest series of student coding competitions in the world,” said Tim Lordan, executive director of the Internet Education Foundation, which was appointed as the CAC’s official sponsor by the U.S. House Of Representatives.
The CAC was created because Congress recognizes how essential computer science and STEM skills are for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. is currently experiencing a dearth of adequately trained technical talent. By some estimates, there are nearly a quarter of a million unfilled programming jobs in the US.
The Congressional App Challenge winners receive official recognition from their Member of Congress , and their app is displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The CAC aims to bridge the gender, geographic , and racial gaps in tech by building the domestic pipeline of future tech innovators. In its first three years, the program inspired over 1,400 students across 47 states and territories to code over 4,000 apps for desktop PCs, web, tablets, mobiles or other platforms. Participant demographics for the 828 App Challenges surpassed all tech industry diversity metrics. This year, the Congressional App Challenge strives to build upon this success.
