Congressman Van Taylor (TX-03) on Tuesday announced his nomination of 38 students from Texas' Third Congressional District to the United States Service Academies.
"Nothing gives me more pride than seeing young Americans stand up to serve their country,” Taylor said. “These selfless men and women are sure to have an incredible impact on their communities and their entire nation, and I am honored to represent them in Congress."
The U.S. Service Academies offer a unique and esteemed educational opportunity for young men and women. Nominees who earn an appointment receive a four-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage and a stipend in exchange for a five-year military service commitment upon graduation.
The complete Class of 2024 Academy Appointees are listed below:
U.S. Air Force Academy
David Boyle; Melissa, John Paul II High School
Natthapat Chumpirom; McKinney, McKinney Boyd High School
Andrew Ferkany; Plano, Plano Senior High School/U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School*
McKenzie Hochevar; Plano, Plano Senior High School
Brayden Kowalski; Prosper, Prosper High School
Calvin Piepenberg; Allen, Allen High School
Thomas Rusli; Frisco, John Paul II High School
Brett Schraeder; Melissa, Melissa High School
Edward Shteyn; Plano, Plano Senior High School
Will Tobaben; Dallas, Prince of Peace Christian School
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
William Boese; McKinney, McKinney Christian Academy*
Bryce Bristow; Plano, Plano Senior High School
Preston Cutler; Prosper, Prosper High School*
Elizabeth Klaysork; Plano, Plano Senior High School
Sarah Norton; Allen, Allen High School
Chandler Pham; Murphy, International Leadership of Texas
Emily Shaw; Murphy, Booker T. Washington High School
Ryan Suber; Allen, Allen High School
U.S. Military Academy
William Boese; McKinney, McKinney Christian Academy*
Alexis Bradstreet; Richardson, Plano East Senior High School
Jahson Ferguson; McKinney, Liberty High School*
Ethan Hesson; Lucas, Wylie High School
Austin Hoang; Richardson, Plano East Senior High School
Nicholas Hughes; Plano, Plano Academy High School
Mason Hutchins; Fairview, Lovejoy High School
Timothy Johnson; Allen, The Lawrenceville School
Tiffany Li; Frisco, Prince of Peace Christian School
Stephen Reynolds; McKinney, McKinney Boyd High School
Orion Rolater; Plano, Plano East Senior High School
Regina Romero-Garza; Plano, John Paul II High School*
Natalie Russo; Frisco, Lebanon Trail High School
Jakob Shackleton; McKinney, McKinney High School*
Jacob Thompson; Plano, Plano Senior High School
U.S. Naval Academy
Ashely Cook; Plano, Liberty High School
Preston Cutler; Prosper, Prosper High School*
Jahson Ferguson; McKinney, Liberty High School*
Carter Getz; Richardson, Trinity Christian Academy
Ryan Hogg; Prosper, Prosper High School
Jeffrey Linsteadt; Plano, Plano Senior High School
Kevin Murphy; Frisco, Memorial High School
Regina Romero-Garza; Plano, John Paul II High School*
Jakob Shackleton; McKinney, McKinney High School*
Zane Smith; Frisco, Deerfield Academy
