The Frisco Fire Department responded to a call of an injured construction worker following a trench collapse around 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at a construction site near the intersection of Teel Parkway and Gloryview Road.
The patient was removed from the collapsed portion of the trench by co-workers prior to the fire department’s arrival, according to a press release from the fire department. When firefighters arrived the patient was located in a portion of the trench adjacent to the collapsed area.
Firefighters were able to provide treatment while the department’s technical rescue team was able to utilize a Stokes Basket to remove the patient from the trench. Extrication of the patient was complete at 4:16 p.m.
The fire department transported the patient to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
