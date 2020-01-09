The Frisco City Council on Tuesday approved two contracts to help move forward plans for a new library.
The council OK’d an agreement with HLM Construction Management for construction management agent services in the amount of $750,000. It also approved a construction manager at risk contract with Byrne Construction Services for $888,435.
Plans call for the Beal Aerospace building, located at 8000 N. Dallas Parkway, to be transformed into a large single-location library at about 146,000 square feet. By comparison, the existing library is about 50,000 square feet.
According to city documents plans call for the first floor to contain approximately 114,000 square feet. The second-floor mezzanine and terrace are expected to total approximately 32,000 square feet.
City officials said the construction timeframe is expected to be approximately 15 months.
The council must still vote on a guaranteed maximum price for the construction at a later date, though the current estimate is between $42 million and $45 million.
“Based on the library master plan the library should have 1.52 items per capita, therefore when the population reaches 265,000 the master plan recommends the library have approximately 403,000 items,” said Shelley Holley, the city’s library director. “The master plan also recommends that the library’s collections be one-third digital, which means of the 403,000 items 133,000 would be digital. These numbers are contingent on the required funding levels for annual library collection purchases.”
She said the existing library's popularity is showing the need for the expansion. Holley said depending on the time of year the percent of the collection checked out ranges from 40-60 percent, with popular collections ranging as high as 80 percent checked out.
