Corinth police and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in solving the 2017 murder of a University of North Texas student.
Around 6 a.m. Nov. 19, 2017 police discovered a vehicle that was lodged into a fence in a vacant parking lot in the 5700 block of Interstate 35E, just south of the Nissan dealership.
Police discovered a deceased woman inside with gunshot wounds. She was later identified as 21-year-old Amanda Clairmont, a graduate of Liberty High School in Frisco.
Wednesday, Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner held a press conference asking for the public’s help in providing information that can lead to an arrest.
“The Corinth Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have seen something that night, either at the shooting scene or elsewhere,” Garner said.
According to police Clairmont is known to have been seen in the Fry Street bar area in Denton shortly before her murder.
“The investigation has determined that she apparently pulled into the parking lot where the shooting occurred to speak to one or more persons in a red vehicle,” Garner said. “Her own vehicle was dark in color.”
David Westfall, president of Denton County Crime Stoppers, said the organization is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. In addition, there has been a $5,000 donation made for information in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-388-TIPS.
Garner said the scope of the investigation goes beyond Corinth and Denton County.
When asked if police believe the shooting was personal or random, Garner said investigators have looked at both possibilities.
Garner said the police department has received help in the investigation from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the FBI, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.
“A homicide is something that we never, ever give up on,” Garner said. “Right now we’re asking for the public’s help in assisting us with this case. This is still an active investigation.”
Clairmont was majoring in business with a specialty in religion at UNT.
She was working at Nordstrom as a makeup artist in Frisco.
The murder was the first one in Corinth since 2001.
“She deserves justice,” Garner said. “It’s not right getting away with killing a young woman like this and not facing consequences.”
