Long time Frisco resident and volunteer, Rob Cox, who currently serves as the chairman of the Frisco Planning & Zoning Commission, announced this week that he has filed to run for Frisco City Council, Place 5.
“After several years of service to our great city in various capacities, I am ready to take the next step and bring my experience and passion to our city in the role of councilman. As part of my decision to run for this important position, I have sought guidance from many citizens across the community, including my closest friends, neighbors, teachers, first responders and business owners,” Cox said regarding his decision to run for the open council seat.
Cox earned a BBA in accounting, with a focus in management information systems, from The University of Texas at San Antonio in 1987, according to a press release. After graduation, Cox worked as a software professional for USAA, and has been a Global Sales Executive for an analytics software company since 2014.
Cox has spent much of his career working with Global 100 companies, building relationships domestically and around the globe, including India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Philippines, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, and Brazil. Cox has had an impact of nearly $840 million in revenue in his career, across several organizations, the release stated.
Cox became a licensed realtor in 2015 with ERA Starcrest Realty in Frisco. He is a member of the Texas Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. Cox said he takes pride in working closely with relocating families to understand why they are moving to (or away from) the North Texas area.
A resident of Frisco since 1997, Cox has a long history of service in the community. From 2017 to 2019, in his commitment to local service, he was a member of the Frisco ISD Innovation Committee, followed by serving on the Frisco ISD Long Range Planning Committee.
Looking to connect all Frisco ISD stakeholders, he started a popular Facebook group, Frisco ISD Voice, which seeks to keep parents and families current on Frisco ISD activities.
Cox has served as a commissioner on the Frisco Planning & Zoning Commission since 2015 and was named chairman of the commission in early 2018. During his time with P&Z, Cox has invested a significant amount of time learning and understanding the lifecycle of city development, including emerging trends, the release stated.
Chris Todd, a community leader and former Frisco ISD trustee, said, “Rob and I initially became friends when our children attended school together. Many of our conversations involved discussions of our family and the impact our community, school district and city had on our day-to-day lives. Rob has a history of leadership in Frisco, serving on two Frisco ISD Committees and the Frisco Planning and Zoning commission, to name a few. Rob has a true passion for Frisco, and has exhibited a willingness to listen, and discuss issues with those who have differing opinions, but will also take a firm stance when necessary. Rob Cox will serve the city of Frisco well, and I’m proud to support him for Frisco City Council Place 5.”
Cox and his wife Kelly, a dyslexia teacher in Frisco ISD, were married in 2009. They have a blended family and currently attend church at Frisco First on Main Street in Frisco.
For more information regarding the Rob Cox campaign for Frisco City Council, Place 5, visit RobCoxFrisco.com.
